Now that Donald Trump has been indicted for his wild behavior, tide has turned and people are sympathizing with him. Does this mean we are throwing out our laws?

Are we going to open the prisons a let our lawbreakers loose? Or we do just let the ones who inherit $44 million and then brag he is a self-made man break the law and get away with it? Is this forgiveness only for wealthy or have we listened Trump lie so often that we now believe what he tells us?

He was going to stop the immigration crisis and yet that are still here. It was said he kept the leaders on their toes as if that was a plus when actually they wondered if he would start the third world war. I heard him say he understood Putin and admired him. I heard him say that Pence was a traitor at the riot on Jan. 6.

And his excuse for not returning the classified documents was his polo shirts and other clothes were mixed in with government papers? I would think a person of his wealth would have more competent employees than that. Or that his employees wouldn’t have access to classified documents. How dumb does he think we are?

Why do the media give him so much coverage? It seems we are hearing people making judgements without hearing the proof. Isn’t there anyone capable of running the government other than what we have showing? It seems the Republican party is completely changed or are afraid to speak out from fear. Fear of what? The Texas following?

We tried him once and what we have experienced this term should teach us a lesson. Don’t play with fire. We escaped the last time get smart.

Leona Bray, Decatur