LETTER: Trump must be condemned

Trump must be condemned

Are you a constitutional conservative? If you are, then you need to condemn former President Donald J. Trump’s statement about the United States Constitution.

Just think of all the Americans whose ultimate sacrifice to uphold and defend the United States Constitution would be in vain. What other way can you look at his statement?

This does not include all the veterans who are living with a wound during their combat. What is Trump telling them? They are “losers” and “suckers.”

Earl A. Rients, Pontiac

You can’t ban what you can’t define

State house passed assault weapons ban. How do you ban something you cannot define? Criminals will ignore this ban, so what’s the point?

Fred Cook, Lincoln

Gun violence an infectious disease

Actually thinking the main reason crimes have increased in areas like Chicago, New York, Los Angeles and other large cities over the last two years is simply the result of police and justice reforms is at best factually/ignorant or at worst flawed judgement, tainted by political dogma and racial bias.

Data shows crime rates are higher in Republican-controlled states with lax gun regulation; proliferation of firearms is by far more responsible especially when coupled with drugs, poor education, inadequate healthcare and lack of well-paying jobs and affordable housing.

Social unrest caused by police abuse and violence against minority communities, judicial systems that treat non-whites more harshly than whites and prisons that fail to rehabilitate inmates have created a permanent class of repeat offenders. This situation has plagued many urban areas since the 1960s. The reality is police are outgunned by gangs and career criminals, so it’s no wonder when law enforcement officers fear for their lives, they use excessive force. Those who claim to “back the blue” should support gun control measures and increased social services, if they want police to effectively keep communities safe.

Gun violence is like an infectious disease. When left untreated, it spreads killing and injuring millions. Therefore, the cure involves limiting pathogens causing the carnage. Over the past two decades, gun laws were allowed to expire while the Supreme Court championed an individual’s right to own guns by removing state and local barriers to carrying weapons outside homes in public spaces. Thus, the NRA, extremist Republicans and gun manufacturers have flooded the U.S. with over 400,000,000 firearms.

In the future those who truly care about reducing crimes must insist local, state and federal officials reinstate gun control laws and reform the Supreme Court that’s been corrupted by wealthy extremists hell-bent on destroying American democracy.

Linda Doenitz,

Bloomington

Restore Good Neighbor grants

I was very disappointed and saddened this week when I learned of State Farm’s decision to discontinue support for Good Neighbor grants and matching of gifts to 501©(3) organizations made by State Farm retirees.

This decision directly impacts those in our community who are most in need of assistance from not-for-profit organizations. It is hard to understand what the drivers for this decision might be, in light of announcements in recent years of record profits being earned by State Farm. Further, although I am not certain about this, it seems likely the money used for these generous and socially important matching funds would be something eligible for State Farm to write off as tax breaks.

For those not aware, these limited matching donations by State Farm are made in response to financial gifts done by the retirees out of their own pockets. The Good Neighbor grants require the retiree to be directly involved in the agency by contributing 40 hours of volunteer service in the work of the agency.

The financial impact to dozens of local social service agencies will be immediate (effective Jan. 1) and dramatic. Less quantifiable will be the impact to the retirees who have a sense of pride in being able to help these agencies and the people they serve by putting in their hours, knowing that their efforts lead to very much needed additional funds from these Good Neighbor grants.

State Farm has long stood for doing their best to be like a Good Neighbor and to be there when most needed. This seems like an unfortunate departure from that philosophy. I can only hope that future company leaders will see the wisdom in reinstating these programs so important to those in need in our community and in communities across the U.S.

Stanley Geison, Bloomington