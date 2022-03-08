LETTER: Trump has always backed Putin

Most Republican Senators and Representatives support the strong U.S. response against Putin as he terrorizes the people of Ukraine. However, there's one big exception. The leader of the Republican Party -- former President Donald Trump -- is different.

The leader of the Republican Party, Donald Trump, is not condemning Putin. He is praising Putin as "savvy," "smart" and "a genius" for his murderous, unprovoked attack on Ukraine. Trump in fact is the most enthusiastic Putin cheerleader in the world.

Let that sink in, By his own admission, Trump feels strong kinship with Putin and his atrocities. Putin's barbarism holds great allure for Trump. Trump's own assault on the U.S. Capitol and American democracy imitates Putin's depraved style. So, of course Trump is praising Putin.

Lets face it: Putin is Trump's hero. For years, Trump has eagerly bowed down to Putin, the Russian dictator. Trump, though erratic in all else. has been totally consistent in his kowtowing toward Putin.

This submissive position of Trump-to-Putin is bizarre. Why would the former Commander in Chief of the biggest military and the strongest economy in human history, Trump, feel compelled to kneel before the weak, cruel, little Putin, dictator of a failing third-rate country like Russia? Nobody seems able to figure it out. It just doesn't make sense.

Maybe someday we'll have answers. In the meantime, the Republican Party should find a new leader-- one who at least will not praise America's enemies in wartime; one who at least doesn't scoff and smirk at America's values; and one who at least doesn't hold our military in utter contempt.

Republicans need a new leader: one who at least seems to love our country; one who will honor the oath of office; one who will strive to preserve, protect, and defend the Constitution of the United States.

Larry Gaylord, Normal

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0