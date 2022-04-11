LETTER: Trump didn't stop US oil imports

James R. Bourke’s recent letter to the editor ("Biden has contributed to inflation," April 8) repeated former President Trump’s claim that the U.S. was energy independent during Trump’s presidency. While the issue is complicated, it is not hard to find detailed analyses that show Trump’s wide-ranging energy claims go from misleading to flat-out untrue.

The U.S. has imported oil and other forms of energy for years. That didn’t stop under Trump, and there are valid reasons why stopping oil imports is not a desirable goal.

“Energy independence” claims may be following these definitions: 1. That the US exported more energy than it imported; 2. That the country produced more energy than it consumed; or 3. That it had more exports than imports of petroleum.

But under any of those three definitions, the U.S. was still “energy independent” under President Biden’s first year in office.

For that matter, the average price of gasoline jumped 61 cents per gallon during the last nine months of Trump’s presidency – long before the Ukraine war sent energy prices soaring.

The U.S. began moving toward being a net exporter of petroleum in 2006, under President Bush, and that trend continued under Presidents Obama and Trump. The US Energy Information Administration reports that COVID caused a sharp drop in oil demand under Trump, and that’s what turned the corner on being a net oil exporter.

A Forbes writer put it this way: “Most of that march to energy independence happened under President Obama. All President Trump (and President Obama before him) had to do was avoid driving the bus into the ditch, and they would continue to benefit from the hydraulic fracking boom that enabled all of this.”

Chuck Blystone, Normal

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0