LETTER: Trump backers didn't follow law

One of the aspects of American life we hold dear is our belief in the rule of law. After centuries of slavery and 100 years of Jim Crow, we have made strides in protecting women and racial minorities from invidious discrimination.

The rule of law was desecrated by the writer of "Courts didn’t allow evidence to be heard on voting" (September 5, 2021). He regurgitates Trump’s big lie -- that the election was stolen. He does this while at the same time taking God’s name in vain, imploring us to “spend more time on bended knee”. God doesn’t favor liars.

The Republican election authorities in several states and Trump’s hand-picked head of the Cybersecurity & Infrastructure Security Agency (CISA) said the election was not subject to fraud. The nationwide lack of prosecutions for election fraud tell the rest of the story.

The writer talks about “suspicion that votes in some key battleground states” were suspect. That suspicion has been repeated over and over again.

The writer talks about the litigation generated by Trump’s lawyers and how judges after reviewing the facts dismissed the cases filed into court. What he doesn’t mention is that these lawyers are soon to be former lawyers; their licenses suspended for lying to the court.

Alan Novick, Normal

