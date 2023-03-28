Vote for Karyn, Kathleen and Andy. They care about a productive and bright future for the Town of Normal.

The other candidates only complain about the town and have backed a lawsuit against the Town over its original structure plus other frivolous complaints. All of these have cost Normal citizens a lot of money having to hire attorneys, etc.

In spite of all the noise, negative innuendoes, lies, disruption and extra costs caused by Nord and his two running mates, the Council has continued to move forward positively.

Please vote for Kathleen, Karyn and Andy to keep Normal the great place it is.

Bill Hicks, Normal