LETTER: Treat everyone the same

Over my lifetime I have noticed how our country has increasingly passed rules and regulations that force people to be treated differently. I read where grades may no longer be the determining factor for admission to institutions of higher education and the neighborhood you grew up in may get you extra points on entrance exams. Students may be admitted based on physical attributes not past grade performance.

These policies have had a detrimental effect on the value of a diploma from a college or university. For example, who wants to go see a physician that got admitted to medical school for reasons other than their proven abilities to learn difficult subject material. A "B" team doctor is a scary thought.

Quotas and affirmative action seemed to have led to the decline of the United States in the world theater. Our public educational system continues to pass students on to the next grade without them achieving mastery of the required subject material. Testing results show how the percentage of our students that read and perform mathematics at grade level are dismal. The U.S. continues to fall further behind other industrialized nations due to this lack of accountability. We need the best and brightest and most qualified citizens to lead our country into the future regardless of how they look. No one should given special treatment when gaining access to our higher educational system or to employment. All applicants should be on a level playing field and should have to prove their qualifications and abilities.

The obvious solution is to treat all people the same in all areas of employment and education. Always admit the applicant with the best grades in our educational system and always hire the most qualified person. Treat everyone equally.

Allen Swanson, Heyworth

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0