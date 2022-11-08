LETTER: Tragic history will be repeated

This past August, a letter to the editor paraphrased sentiments Hilary Clinton had espoused based on a similar philosophy she learned at her church; Do good for as many as you can for as long as you can.

During the holidays everyone should consider ways this advice could bring happiness to others. However, going quietly about our lives without complaining or thinking only people with guts have the ability to express opinions will limit our altruistic goals and we’ll remain smugly self-centered making ourselves happy, but doing little for anyone else.

Being content to attend church, stand for the national anthem and let others confront injustice is inadequate, if we’re truly concerned about others. Richard Haass’ recent book tackles the obligations of citizenship with the premise that our rights and freedoms require us to take pro-active actions to preserve the bedrock principles our democratic republic represents. Being ignorant of or ignoring facts and the truth about dangers we face may bring short-term bliss, but cause long-term pain as our rights and freedoms are eroded.

Fearing to confront threats shows how the toxic climate jump and his GOP supporters who coddle extremists, promote disunity and favorite proliferation of gun violence, is intimidating many, discouraging them from expressing opinions, working in polling places and election facilities, even voting. The targeting of people because of their religion, race, sexual preference or political views requires us to speak out before all our rights and freedoms are lost.

When leaders we elect are focused on their wealth and power instead of our unity and well-being, consequences will be similar to what Germany experienced when Nazis used fascist tactics, pandering to those with racial biases and religious intolerance. Thus, the same in America.

Linda Doenitz, Bloomington