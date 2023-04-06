Those on my street in Normal have been trying for 2 1/2 years to get our Town to enforce egregious code violations regarding trash and garbage accumulation on our street, as well as the dumping in yards of large piles of household materials and those from remodeling.

Repeated and elevated complaints to inspections, the city manager, mayor and council have not been successful, and if anything the scope of actions have increased in severity and appear retaliatory to those complaining.

I appeared at our Town Council meeting April 3, prepared with a written document for all parties and 8x10 photos of some of the worst issues. Mayor Koos would not allow me to finish my presentation, then edited out of the YouTube video most of what I spoke to.

The edited out material contained specifics as well as criticism of our mayor, inspections and certain council members. The recent failed effort to have a question placed on the ballot about Normal going to wards, where representatives would have to live within the areas they represent, is especially germane to this kind of unresolved nuisance.

The editing out of criticisms prevents residents from being fully informed on how their government is functioning, or not functioning, on everyone’s behalf.

Maggie Hayes, Normal