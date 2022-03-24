LETTER: Too much content from the right

The Opinion section of the March 20 Pantagraph read like a landing page for Breitbart News. One letter by Bob Werkman admonished people to stop bashing Trump while claiming that the war in Ukraine would never have happened under Trump's watch. Oh my, he even brought up Bill Clinton. Trump is fair game; he may very well try again in 2024. If Trump would shut up, people might stop bashing him. Until then, he’s fair game.

Rick Skelley seemingly denies his white-based privilege while bashing the DNC platform. You can have your own opinion, Mr. Skelley, but not your own facts. He even invokes the right's new colloquialism: "woke,” which it hijacked from the Black Lives Matter movement. Yes, when it comes to race relations in this country, Mr. Skelley, "white Americans" have plenty of accounting to do. It's an always emerging and evolving issue. Denying it doesn't resolve it.

John Ackerman seemingly uses his Tazewell Clerk's position to somehow equate the 2016 election to the 2020 election under the guise of mocking Russian influence and meddling in the 2016 election. Hillary Clinton never claimed that election was stolen unlike the leader of Mr. Ackerman's party did about the 2020 election. His opinion is disturbing to this election judge. In a great irony, Ackerman actually attacks his party's usual villain, the "mainstream media" using a medium of that group to publicize his message.

Finally, we have the right wing hack Mark Thiessen spewing party rhetoric with more disinformation and misinformation. I lament that the Pantagraph chooses to put his drivel in its paper. Conveniently, Thiessen now backs the support of Ukraine when his hero former president was impeached for trying to manipulate the leader of Ukraine and withheld armaments from it. Next time, I guess I'll just go to breitbart.com.

Tom Mellor, Bloomington

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0