LETTER: Today's laws affect tomorrow

There once was a woman who prayed day and night for a baby. Her name was Hannah and she was ridiculed and made fun of and laughed at because she had not been able to have a baby. She even made promises of what she would do if she had a baby. Eventually she had a baby and was overjoyed and fulfilled her promises.

Fast forward to 2022 when some women see a baby as a terrible punishment. Reasons for not wanting a baby could be: I can't afford a baby right now, it would affect my lifestyle, I don't have anyone to help and various other reasons.

How important and how valuable is a life? If we have no problem in killing a baby in the womb, does this also carry over to the life of an old person? Should we just give them an aspirin, like Obama said, or should we just hasten their death because they are not contributors anymore? If babies are a nuisance, so is Grandma. So easy to justify and pass a law.

Much of the past election seemed to be based on abortion. The women who voted for abortion rights should look at the ramifications. In 20 or 30 years (which roll by fast), they will be considered of the age and health of people who are not contributors to society anymore. The laws that are passed today will affect the people of tomorrow. Be careful what you ask for.

B. P. Cline, Normal