LETTER: To those who care for seniors

This letter serves to encourage those of you privileged in caring for the elderly. It means so much to them to see a smiling face and be addressed properly. Please be patient and loving.

Most of all, if you are working in a facility and do not wish to be there, or to do that type of job – don't. I have worked with some wonderful people who treated all patients as family, but unfortunately also met some who should’ve never done that type of work. To the former, it was a joy to serve others, the latter merely a paycheck.