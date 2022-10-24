 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
LETTER: To those who care for seniors

Letter to the Editor

This letter serves to encourage those of you privileged in caring for the elderly. It means so much to them to see a smiling face and be addressed properly. Please be patient and loving.

Most of all, if you are working in a facility and do not wish to be there, or to do that type of job – don't. I have worked with some wonderful people who treated all patients as family, but unfortunately also met some who should’ve never done that type of work. To the former, it was a joy to serve others, the latter merely a paycheck.

Many thanks to those who labor in love every day.

Maria Folk, Cornell

