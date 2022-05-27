LETTER: Time to stand up to gun lobby

Another mass shooting.

More moms and dads grieving the loss of their children.

And just two weeks after the supermarket slaughter in Buffalo

So what else is new?

So far this year the Gun Violence Archive has counted over 200 mass shootings in our country (four or more killed or injured each time). There were 693 such shootings in 2021 with four or more deaths in 28 of them.

Where and when will the next massacre happen? What are we as a society doing to prevent it?

"Thoughts and prayers" aren't enough.

We are awash in guns. According to the Small Arms Survey, U.S. civilians own 393 million guns. Does anyone seriously suppose that all of them belong to deer hunters? Or that this is what our founders had in mind by the needs of a "well-regulated militia?"

The time is long overdue for sensible gun legislation. Background checks. No access to military-style weapons. Gun violence treated as a public health issue.

The day is long past to settle for "thoughts and prayers."

It's time to stand up to the gun lobby and take practical, sensible steps to end this continuing pandemic of gun violence.

Richard Watts, Bloomington

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0