LETTER: Time to put America first

People are tired of the Democrat Party tyranny. It is time people wake up and stand up for America first. Enough is enough. Masks, social distancing, forced vaccinations is communism. Our country is infiltrated by evil people.

America once was about freedom, freedom to breathe, freedom to hug, freedom to love our neighbors. Social media has ruined free speech. America the home of the free and the brave is now under control of morons in public offices that fear and hate God and people.

The New World Order is here. Wake up people. Many abusing their power will answer to God. Hopefully people will seek Jesus Christ in these trying times.

Matt Hufnus, Palatine

