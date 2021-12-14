 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

People are also reading…

editor's pick

LETTER: Time to put America first

  • 0
Letters to the Editor - Pantagraph (copy)

People are tired of the Democrat Party tyranny. It is time people wake up and stand up for America first. Enough is enough. Masks, social distancing, forced vaccinations is communism. Our country is infiltrated by evil people.

America once was about freedom, freedom to breathe, freedom to hug, freedom to love our neighbors. Social media has ruined free speech. America the home of the free and the brave is now under control of morons in public offices that fear and hate God and people.

The New World Order is here. Wake up people. Many abusing their power will answer to God. Hopefully people will seek Jesus Christ in these trying times.

Matt Hufnus, Palatine

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News