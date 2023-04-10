It was disgusting for the Unit 5 Superintendent to gloat that the tax referendum passed because the public was better-educated regarding the need for an increase in tax revenue. The Superintendent threatened to cut extra-curricular education opportunities, close classrooms in Carlock and lay off some classroom teachers if the referendum failed the second time.

Unit 5 held hostage the education of our children. When someone kidnaps your child, the only thing you must do is pay the ransom and get the child home safely. The passage of the tax referendum was a ransom payment, not an endorsement of the Unit 5 administration.

The Superintendent did educate the public on two matters during the weeks prior to the referendum. We learned that the district has incurred significant debt without involving the public, resulting in significant annual debt service expenses that must be paid. We also learned that Unit 5 has a bloated administrative staff, as compared to nearby districts.

Now that we have paid the ransom, and presumably secured the safety of our kids’ education, I call on Unit 5 to significantly cut its administrative staff salary expenses. The cuts should start at the very top.

Michael Miller, Carlock