LETTER: Time for action in Champaign

In late 2019, the Champaign City Council worked to curb or potentially repeal a discriminatory housing policy in the city of Champaign, section 17-4.5. While the repeal effort was not successful, the body did manage to reduce the damage this policy had. This policy still gives landlords the unilateral ability to deny rental applications to individuals who have been convicted of some felonies within two years of conviction, down from the previous five. The council also sought to assist with giving Champaign a more progressive image by removing the word 'Discriminatory' from the title of the policy.

This policy was enacted in the 1990s and is a relic from the tough on crime era. It represents our community extrajudicially adding to the sentences of those convicted by continuing to punish them after their sentence has been served. Further, the ordinance is ambiguous as to if the two year timer starts at the time of last jailing or last conviction. This has allowed landlords to reset the clock on punishment by treating it as the former out of hand. If we truly believe in redemption and rehabilitation, barring people from renting based on past mistakes is inexcusable. Denying people housing is a proven contributing factor to recidivism.

At the time of the amendment, officials stressed the importance of fully repealing this policy. This begs the question, why has not additional action been taken yet? If they truly believe that this is unfair, they should continue the work done in 2019 before the next election cycle potentially jeopardizes that. I believe that we should leave justice to our judicial system. If the city council has the will and ability, now is the time for action.

Joanna Graef, Champaign

