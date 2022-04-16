LETTER: Threatened by our lack of understanding

We had lots of USA unity at the time of World War II. We were all in together because we were existentially threatened by foreign adversaries. My mom and dad enlisted in the Army and Navy, respectively.

My parents and others of their generation were quietly determined to do what they could to protect and strengthen our system of popular sovereign self-governance and improve the well-being and satisfaction of their fellow citizens. In my opinion, they succeeded remarkably well.

Now our self-governance and prospects are existentially threatened again, but not in the same way as when we were attacked at Pearl Harbor. Now we are threatened by our own lack of understanding, insufficient initiative, and inaction.

We are supposed to be controlling our system of government through its purse strings by having lots of us thoroughly publicly scrutinize and timely influence its annual budget process and external audits.

Our conscientious application of our public power of the purse strings is supposed to produce the ongoing inclusive public informed consent to planned and actual financing, spending, and other activities, which forms the essential foundation of our famous USA popular self-governance checks and balances.

Unfortunately, fewer than one in a hundred of us meaningfully understand this power. And fewer than one in a thousand of us are even remotely involved in wielding it. It is well past time that we begin educating each other and our children and grandchildren about this. We must engage and make a difference, while we still can.

-Dick Haas, Pontiac

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0