As residents living near Colene Hoose school, we’ve noted with concern the idea being floated recently to reduce Vernon Avenue to one lane each way with a third lane for turning. At times it is already difficult to access Vernon Avenue due to heavy traffic. Reducing it to two lanes each way to only one lane each way does not appear to be appropriate.

Vernon Avenue is a major traffic carrier. The avenue connects ISU on the west with Veterans Parkway (and beyond) on the east. It is the only east-west street that allows traffic to cross under the Amtrak tracks. In addition, there are a number of entities on Vernon Avenue that frequently contribute to increased traffic (among them are Colene Hoose Elementary School, a large church, a cancer center, Sugar Creek Memory Care, the new Illinois Art Station, College Hills Mall, various small businesses and plenty of high-density housing including a sorority, Vernon Krossing condominiums, The Social at Fell and Vernon and other student housing). Finally, consider the traffic that will be stopped or delayed whenever garbage, recycle, heavy trash and landscape waste pickups occur at homes along Vernon Avenue.