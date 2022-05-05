LETTER: Thoughts on Roe-Wade draft

In reference to the "leaked draft" from the Supreme Court: Seems either extremely suspicious or very well planned that an organized group of protestors were in Washington D.C. less than 24 hours after the leak of a draft.

First of all, it was a leaked draft, not a decision.

Second, Roe vs. Wade is not a constitutional right.

Third, even if the decision is reached to overturn Roe vs Wade, abortions are not banned in the U.S., but the laws governing abortions are given back to the States. Illinois already has the some of the most liberal laws regarding abortions, including the one that passed in Illinois recently, gave abortion rights to underage minors without notifying their parents.

The fourth point I choose to make is why protestors think abortions are about women's rights when the whole definition of a woman has changed to be "birthing parent"?

Last point I want to make is, some Democrats think that the overturn of Roe vs. Wade will make it harder for minority women to have abortions. Statistics show that since 1973, 19 million abortions were done on minority women.

Laurel Kutash, Normal

