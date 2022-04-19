LETTER: This money should be used better

The old adage “you’re never too old to learn” has rung true for me lately. I happened to stumble on an AP article on the back page of a recent Pantagraph. It detailed the use of some of the Democrats’ American Rescue Plan funds.

That was last year’s $1.9 trillion spending bill designed to be used for COVID related issues. Among other expenditures, monies were used for promoting tourism in Puerto Rico, Washington, D.C., Arizona, and Virginia. In New York, a baseball stadium was upgraded to meet requirements for a major league farm baseball team. Two golf course irrigation systems were replaced in Colorado. A museum was established in Massachusetts, and a luxury hotel with an ocean view was built in Broward County Florida.

I also took a closer look at the new trillion dollar federal infrastructure bill allocation pie chart. To my surprise, only 20% of the infrastructure monies are allocated for road and bridge improvements. Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg says that the new bill will be “creating a healthier, greener, and more equitable surface transportation system."

This must explain why $46 billion will be used for floods, wildfires, and droughts. Another $55 billion is allocated for clean drinking water, and $65 billion for high speed internet. This is in addition to a massive installation of speed cameras nation-wide to enhance safety. There’s even money in there to reconnect communities of color.

Other priorities are to include bike path construction, enhanced sidewalks, and pedestrian pathways to bus stops and transit lanes.

I wonder if this latest monstrosity will be better managed than the aforementioned COVID bill? Speaking of which, Democrats desire yet another big COVID relief package, but are getting some resistance. Republicans want a better accounting of how the prior COVID funds were used.

Rick Skelley, Bloomington

