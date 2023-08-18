As a soybean and corn farmer, I’m constantly thinking about where my crops are going. Are they traveling around the world, feeding millions of people with Illinois grown crops? Are they going into biofuels, propelling the next vehicle with cleaner emissions? Are they going into my neighbor’s soymilk, as they prepare their morning coffee for the day?

With the introduction of the Sustainable Aviation Fuels Accuracy Act of 2023 from Illinois’ own Senator Tammy Duckworth (D-IL) and Representative Nikki Budzinski (D-IL-13), I look toward a future where soy and corn are environmentally friendly ingredients for airplane fuel, jetting your family to their next destination.

The Sustainable Aviation Fuel incentive passed last year, and this Act clarifies that the Federal government will adopt the most up-to-date lifecycle emissions models when creating standards for the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) to meet the definition of sustainable aviation fuel (SAF). This standard would align with models such as GREET, which is an Argonne Laboratory developed and scientist approved model. It determines lifecycle emission values for fuels powering cars, trucks, ships, trains, and planes. This Act will essentially require that scientists determine which feedstocks are the most environmentally friendly instead of lobbyists and politicians in Washington.

As a farmer, I want a future where we build upon the work of the Inflation Reduction Act (IRA), which created credits for airlines utilizing SAF, and implement science tested and science approved models that help us determine the best fuel sources for carbon reduction. That way, I know the waste oil from my soybeans is being treated fairly, because it truly is good for our economy and environment.

Matt Murray,

Illinois Soybean Association board member