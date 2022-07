Yes, why not just vote to kill all babies or anyone else you don’t want. The Bible says thou shall not kill. What do you think you are doing when you kill a fetus? If it’s wrong to kill a person after they come into the world, it’s wrong before.

There are ways to not get pregnant in the first place. Take responsibility and use them. If you have a baby and if you don’t want it, there are plenty of people that do, so get off your high horse and think about what you are doing.