LETTER: Think about children with us now

The need for a safe legal abortion has been an emotionally divisive issue throughout my lifetime.

Then 50 years ago women gained the right to obtain medical care to terminate a pregnancy. Across time women who were too young, too ill prepared or possibly a victim of rape or incest have needed to terminate their pregnancy. Despite the reality that women do not get pregnant in isolation many would be left to support, nurture and raise the child alone.

Many of the religious right believe deeply that life begins at conception. But others, like the Jewish faith believe that life begins with the first breath. Ironically, I have observed that too often those same individuals who believe the life of the fetus should be protected at the expense of the life of the mother are the same ones who have failed to vote to fund pre-natal nutrition programs, health care for all citizens and quality public education, regardless of the child’s zip code. Once the child is born there is much less concern expressed about their well-being.

Rarely does one experience abortion without being changed, without being scarred. An abortion is traumatizing for everyone involved but eliminating a woman’s right to decide only assures that women will be more traumatized, more scarred and in some cases die from unsafe procedures.

We as a people who proclaim that children are our most cherished resource must do more for those children who are already among us: children lost in our foster care system because the programs have been drastically underfunded, the children who go to school hungry and children who live in impoverished and neglected neighborhoods with underfunded schools.

We have many things we can be doing as a nation if we truly value life.

Mary Campbell, Normal

