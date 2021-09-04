LETTER: Theft of flowers disappoint guilt

The Herb Guild of McLean County has maintained a garden at the Atwood Wayside along the Constitution Trail for more than twenty years. Our dedicated volunteers are committed to providing an attractive rest stop with a variety of familiar and lesser known plants for the public to enjoy. We grow some plants from starts and seeds, and we offer our successes at our annual sale in May. Those who use the Trail routinely admire the garden and thank us for it.
This year several of our special plants have been taken from the garden, and people have picked flowers meant for all to appreciate. It is especially disheartening when individuals dig up plants we have nurtured for months and years. The garden is intended for the pleasure of everyone. Those who steal plants are robbing all who enjoy this garden.
Marty Seigel, Bloomington,
for the Herb Guild