Our country is in big trouble, and not just ours, but the whole world.

It’s a nightmare to think of the war between Ukraine and Russia. Since many larger nations are involved, it does seem like a world war and should make us think what will be the outcome.

All we need to do is look into the Bible. With the tremendous amount of technology and innovation that have occurred in the last few centuries and unbelievable in the last 30 or more years that has brought globalization together is amazing.

Well this reminds me of time about 4,300 years ago. The whole earth was of one language and one speech. Genesis Chapter 11, evidently it was about 2,000 years after God had created Adam and Eve and the Garden of Eden.

So after the flood as Noah made the ark to start over, they became so wise that they built the Tower of Babel, and God confounded their language, and scattered them abroad the face of the earth.

What is next?

As the world became globalized and does not give almighty God the credit for sending his only begotten son Jesus, about 2,000 years ago to this earth, prophecies are being fulfilled and great tribulations are ahead. The only answers can be found in the Holy Bible.

John Gramm, Gridley