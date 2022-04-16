LETTER: The truth about Darren Bailey

As we get closer to the primary here in Illinois the lies and all out slant on truth is getting deep. The Irvin campaign is sending out cards lying about Darren Bailey.

Darren Bailey is a Christian conservative farmer. Darren is fighting for election integrity, lower taxes, a more friendly business environment. Darren is not a career politician he is farmer, business owner, who has started two Christian schools. Darren like the rest of us got tired of the whole business as usual in Illinois and decided to do something about it.

I encourage everyone to get out and get involved become a poll watcher, election judge, volunteer to knock on doors or even put a sign in your yard no job is too small. Go to Baileyforillinois.com to learn more.

Lesley Stewart, Leroy

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0