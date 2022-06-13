editor's pick LETTER: The safest country on earth? Jun 13, 2022 1 hr ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save According to Pete Buttigieg: "If more guns made us safer, we'd be the safest country on earth."Paul Swanberg, Bloomington 0 Comments Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Catch the latest in Opinion Get opinion pieces, letters and editorials sent directly to your inbox weekly! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy. Related to this story Most Popular LETTER: Last chance to save democracy This is a letter to the editor from The Pantagraph's opinion page. LETTER: Bailey stands when others will not This is a letter to the editor from The Pantagraph's opinion page. LETTER: Showing no signs of Christianity This is a letter to the editor from The Pantagraph's opinion page. Richard Mark: Ameren explains price increases This is a letter to the editor from The Pantagraph's opinion page. LETTER: McFarland's work earns respect This is a letter to the editor from The Pantagraph's opinion page. LETTER: Intersections must be made safe This is a letter to the editor from The Pantagraph's opinion page. LETTER: Wealthy have purchased representation This is a letter to the editor from The Pantagraph's opinion page. LETTER: Bailey committed to reform This is a letter to the editor from The Pantagraph's opinion page. LETTER: Sullivan shares our concerns, values This is a letter to the editor from The Pantagraph's opinion page. LETTER: Couple are fans of Darren Bailey This is a letter to the editor from The Pantagraph's opinion page.