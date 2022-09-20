LETTER: The SAFE-T Act needs to go

The SAFE-T act needs immediate change before January 1 when it is set to go into effect. The deep-blue Democrats of Illinois politicians and legislators are set to let violent criminals walk out of jail free.

They would post no cash bond for kidnapping, attempted murder, robbery, car-jacking, or man other heinous crimes against Illinois citizens. There won’t be any cops around to protect Americans in Illinois because they will all quit when they see that they will be persecuted by the Democrats in the super-majority Democrat House and Senate. Where is common decency from the top down?

Last Labor Day weekend in Chicago there were 50 people shot with eight dead. This crime is totally out of control in blue Chicago, but democrats want to persecute cops and let criminals out same-day of crime to commit more crime. This is democrat insanity. Vote them all out of office!

James Bourke, Normal