The How TIme Flies article from 25 years ago about the El Paso town dog "Missy" brought back memories. For anyone wondering what happened to her, my husband and I took her in the summer of 2020 after someone complained about her running loose and she was darted and taken to a shelter several times. We were afraid they would put her to sleep as she wasn't a people-type dog. We had moved to the country, so we had a large fenced in area built for her. I think she would have preferred to live out her years wandering El Paso as she had for over 10 years. She died from old age a few years later. Someone from El Paso estimated she lived to be about 20 or 21 years old.

What the brief article didn't say was that she was abandoned at an early age, stayed near the overpass while 39 was being built and was fed by the construction workers. When they left she stayed near an old motel across the street from us until those people closed and moved. Then she moved across the street near a lumberyard until a fence was put around the business.

At that time she moved next door near a floral shop where someone had built a doghouse for her. She spent her days wandering around town and the trail. Several of us would feed and water her. She was very well loved but would only let one or two people come near enough to pet her during her life. We all figured she had been mistreated when young. She finally let me get close enough to pet her the final year of her life. Thanks for the memory.

Merry Everett, El Paso