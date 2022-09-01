LETTER: The real cause of unsafe communities

It is pleasing that this column receives several different viewpoints on the same topic. Some have sound theories and some contain only weird way-out views.

I agree with Ms. Doenitz ("Make America safe again," Aug. 17) that America needs safer communities. However, her suggestions are dead wrong accounting for the cause. Many liberal mayors of large cities who have suggested and implemented “defund the police” policies and have installed prosecutors who refuse to establish law and order and allow the criminal element to run rampart over their communities with impunity are the main cause of unsafe communities. Crimes without punishment result in more crime and more major crime.

Mr. Kirby, who wrote about socialism (" 'Socialism' not an evil word," Aug. 17), knows better than what he wrote. Socialism does not work, in the U.S. or in other countries. Webster defines socialism “any of various theories or systems of the ownership and operation of the means of production and distribution by society or community rather than by private individuals, with all members of the community sharing in the work and in the products.” Socialism is the intermediate stage between capitalism and communism. It requires large governments, high taxes, high regulations, is inefficient, a creator of much waste and with government as the solver and arbiter of all social problems.

Senator Duckworth is running for reelection this year. I thank her for her military service and am sorry that she lost limbs in the service. However, as a senator she has done very little for the people of Illinois. She is lockstep with Schumer and Pelosi and followed the Biden administration in every poor policy implementation. She should be defeated as we need better representation for the people of Illinois.

Dale Traxler, Bloomington