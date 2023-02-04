CNN has fact checked each of these achievements according to a CNN post on Jan. 28.

1. Biden’s infrastructure bill funded over 7,000 projects.

2. Biden’s Inflation Reduction Act places a $2,000 cap on spending by Medicare Part D enrollees effective in 2025.

3. Only 3.5 million Americans had received two COVID vaccine shots by the time Trump left office, a year after the COVID outbreak. Today 230 million Americans have had two shots.

4, The top 400 households in America paid an effective tax rate of 23% in 2018. That is a lower tax rate than that paid by people in the bottom half of householders. Biden has demanded that this inequity be addressed.

5. Biden’s proposed new minimum tax rate would reduce the number for companies that don’t pay any federal income tax.

6. The new minimum tax rate will help ensure that the most profitable corporations pay at least some federal tax.

7. The federal deficit fell by $1.7 trillion under Biden in 2021 and 2022.

8. The Biden administration deserves credit for the most recent economic recovery.

9. The U.S. unemployment rate in December of 2022 was 3.47% — the lowest since 1969.

10. Fewer families are facing foreclosure than before the pandemic.

11. More American families have health insurance today than ever before. Only 8% of Americans now lack any form of health insurance.

12. Over the last two years more than 10 million people have applied to start a new business. This is the highest number ever.

Gary Davis, Lincoln