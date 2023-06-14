Much is happening to marriages today.

First, people are marrying later. In 1997, women entered a marriage covenant at 24 years of age, men at 26. Today, those same ages are 28.6 and 30.6, respectively. Need some historical context? In 1920, those ages were 20 and 23, respectively.

Why wait to get married?

Several questions surface as we try to get to an answer. Do individuals wait to get married because of finances? Perhaps they need more money to settle down. Or, what about their education? Young men and women perhaps feel the need to get their education out of the way before getting married. If so, the next concern raised is debt, college debt. Does that hinder their entrance into a marriage commitment?

Perhaps there are just too many other things young people want to accomplish before settling down and entertaining a big wedding. After all, weddings are costly; young people feel the need to save just to share their day in a special way with others.

In the end, maybe that is why marriage is so hard for this generation: busyness. There are just too many things in the lives of young people, and prioritizing and focusing on what is important are just difficult. They need to stop, sit down, and think together on what is important for them. A young couple needs encouragement and modeling from others who have run the race, too. With focus, mentorship, and perspective, couples can come together on the starting line and finish well, receiving the Golden Years Anniversary Award like grandpa and grandma did.

Larry Irion, Congerville