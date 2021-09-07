LETTER: Thanks to Randy Kindred

An open letter to Pantagraph columnist Randy Kindred:

Randy, I can’t count the number of times I’ve intended to reply to one of your columns to thank you for the great work you do. When I saw your 8-8-21 column about Michael Phelps, Simone Biles and mental health, I decided it was time to quit procrastinating.

You’ve always done a great job reporting sports, but my favorite writing by you is your column. I’ve read your column for years, and there’s no one better at painting a human interest story. They are always well written, informative, conversational and heartfelt. I always find myself smiling, laughing or wiping away a tear as I read them.

A long time ago, you wrote an article about one of our sons. Even though he’s grown up and moved away, that framed story still hangs in his old bedroom. I’m guessing that there are hundreds, if not thousands, of other stories you’ve written, hanging on walls or saved in family scrapbooks in Bloomington Normal and surrounding towns. They are stories that have become family memories, that spread over time like ripples on a pond. Never underestimate the impact you have had on others’ lives.

Thanks for all of the stories that you have shared over the years. I hope that you will continue to share them for as long as the muse continues to move you.

Joe Painter, Bloomington

