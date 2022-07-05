 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
LETTER: Thanks to Normal public works

Letter to the Editor

During the recent hot weather, my wife and I noticed that the sidewalk in front of our house had buckled up in the air about five inches. I have heard of pavement doing this but never a sidewalk.

We contacted the Town of Normal about what could be done. Within a couple of days the town had the problem fixed. Thanks to the Town of Normal workers who came out and fixed the problem.

While I am handing out accolades I might as well include the public works people (trash and recycling), police and fire departments too. They all do a great job.

Mark Roberts, Normal

