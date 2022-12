After a long week of working, much of it in retail, I sat down and relaxed with a mug of tea, my cat in my lap and The Pantagraph to enjoy on the evening of the 24th.

What a delight it was to open my paper and read the story of the birth of Jesus from Saint Luke. It is my favorite scripture and and reading it always warms my heart.

Thanks for printing it and thanks to the staff for brining us the best in local news.

Happy New Year to all.

Sara Kellum, Normal