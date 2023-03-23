A short letter to thank Governor Pritzker and our Democratic legislators for once again doing what is needed to have our credit rating raised for the eighth time in two years. We are not out of the woods completely, but we are so much more fiscally sound than any time in the last decade.
The other side, who constantly label the majority party as socialists (you know, the Marxist socialist agenda) are going to have to scramble to come up with some creative misinformation on this one.
Stephen Quinton, Bloomington