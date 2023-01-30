LETTER: Thanks for assault weapons ban

Thank you, Governor, Illinois legislature and others for enacting an assault weapons ban in Illinois. It’s hard to believe some in law enforcement are against this. Some years ago, there was a federal ban but of course that got overturned. The Constitution was written by people who used flintlock rifles and did not have high-capacity magazines.

This ban does not infringe on your rights to own firearms, just not assault weapons. Why does anyone need an assault weapon and high-capacity magazines unless members of military, SWAT teams or other law enforcement groups? Have we learned nothing about the power of these weapons? And if you already own this type of weapon, all you have to do is register them – they are not being taken from you.

Have we learned nothing from Sandy Hook, Majory Stoneman Douglas in Parkland, the Las Vegas festival, Boulder, Columbine, Odessa, UNC-Charlotte, Charleston S.C., the Highland Park parade right here in Illinois, plus a multitude of other places? Who can forget Uvalde – some students’ faces so badly decimated DNA was needed to confirm identity. Schools, movie theaters, outdoor events, places of worship and on it goes.

One does not think it will happen in ‘my backyard,’ but it does. It could be your child, best friend, neighbor, colleague or spouse in right place at wrong time.

In 2023 there have been 25 to 36 mass shootings, depending on the source and definition: at least three or four killed in one event. At least in Illinois the government is trying to be proactive about banning assault weapons and high-capacity magazines.

If only everyone recognized this and stopped foolish law suits. And now, we need to remember Monterey Park, California.

Mary H. Haskell, Bloomington