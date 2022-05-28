LETTER: Thankful that nothing has changed

Thank Almighty God that so many brave patriots in the legislatures of America stood firm after the "incident" at Sandy Hook nearly a decade ago. They were heroes for fearlessly and selflessly refusing to take away our God-given, Constitutionally affirmed right to possess assault weapons (and refusing to needlessly make their purchase more difficult or in any other way impose upon us restrictions or impediments). No amount of NRA money could adequately compensate them for their honorable steadfastness when so many weak countrymen wept and bellowed for change after that "disaster."