LETTER: Thankful that nothing has changed

Thank Almighty God that so many brave patriots in the legislatures of America stood firm after the "incident" at Sandy Hook nearly a decade ago. They were heroes for fearlessly and selflessly refusing to take away our God-given, Constitutionally affirmed right to possess assault weapons (and refusing to needlessly make their purchase more difficult or in any other way impose upon us restrictions or impediments). No amount of NRA money could adequately compensate them for their honorable steadfastness when so many weak countrymen wept and bellowed for change after that "disaster."
Surely the Lord will give them strength again to resist the pitiful clamor for "reform" simply because one if our own has once again courageously demonstrated how essential it is that we have unmitigated access to assault weapons.
How else could we ever protect ourselves against the egregious government overreach on display at places such as Sandy Hook and Uvalde? How else indeed.
Tom Patten, Normal