LETTER: Thankful for journalism award

My name is Abby Keene and I was this year’s recipient of the Steve Gleason Journalism award. It was your generosity that made it possible for me to receive this scholarship, and I am honored to accept this award.

Within my four years at U-High, I became much more aware of the impacts that a good community can have on an individual. The bonds I made with my peers and the Pioneer community of Bloomington-Normal connects the pioneer family with generous contributors like you who can make a difference in the lives of graduating seniors.

Thank you for the Steve Gleason Journalism award. This scholarship will help me pursue and explore the arts as I continue to narrow down my education options and career choices.

In the fall of 2022, I will be attending Heartland Community College in pursuit of an associate’s degree in the arts. From there, I am planning to attend a four-year university in whichever field I end up in. Thanks to classes at U-High like journalism, I was able to see the different fields where my artistic abilities could be used. My time at Heartland will be greatly benefited because of you and your generosity.

Thank you so much for your continued support of U-High graduates and of me as I find the career best suited for me. I greatly appreciate it.

Abby Keene, U-High Class of 2022

