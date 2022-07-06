LETTER: Tell the story of Adams, Jefferson

Every July 4, America should celebrate two founding presidents, John Adams and Thomas Jefferson.

There would be no Declaration of Independence without Adams. Although it was Jefferson who wrote the unforgettable words, it was Adams’ idea, and it was Adams' eloquence that persuaded the Continental Congress to risk being hanged by signing it.

The Declaration reflects Christian beliefs for both: Adams originally considered being a minister and Jefferson assembled a private book, "The Life of Jesus." Adams later wrote that the words, “all men are created equal” were based on the equality and freedom “at the heart of Christianity.”

There’s more. Fifty years after the signing, Adams, 90, and Jefferson, 83, were invited to the nation’s Independence Day Jubilee. Both being too ill to attend, they sent characteristic messages: Jefferson wrote: “Let this day forever refresh our devotion to these rights.” Adams proposed a toast: “Independence forever!”

Very excited, the two of them vowed to stay alive until that day, each without knowing about the other.

They succeeded. The day before, as Jefferson lay dying in Virginia, he heard church bells ringing and exclaimed, “It’s the Fourth of July!” Learning he was wrong, he actually clung to life one more day.

Far away in Massachusetts, Adams, too, was dying, while a fierce thunderstorm raged about him. Told it was July 4, he cried “It’s a great day!” When the storm ended, a final thunderclap shook the house as a shaft of evening sunlight shot into his room — and at that very moment, John Adams died.

His assembled family and friends called this coincidence a miracle — still the best word for it.

We should tell this story every Independence Day. Champions for freedom and equal rights, these two founders were, themselves, America’s original fireworks in the sky.

Barbara Findley Stuart, Normal