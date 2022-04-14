LETTER: Teaching what students need to know

On March 6, Bill Flick wrote that schools desperately need to offer more instruction on time management, financial literacy, mental health, and other “simple, sensible things” that aren’t necessarily simple and sensible to everyone. Well, this Family and Consumer Sciences (FCS) teacher is happy to report that classes just like this are available - but students have to choose to take them. With that being said, Flick is exactly right when he says we need more classes like these - but first, we need to emphasize the importance of learning this before college and adult life.

Formerly known as home economics, FCS classes cover those topics that just about everyone needs to know: cooking, financial management, family life, teaching, human development, mental health, and so much more. Available in most central Illinois middle schools and high schools, these introductory and advanced courses have one shared goal: to foster lives of fullest preparedness, personal success, and contentment.

As a high school student, I was enrolled in family and consumer sciences, I created a long-term nutrition plan, collaborated with peers to develop a long-term business plan, managed a student-run and faculty-served bakery, planned and facilitated service projects, and developed professional skills in partnership with local organizations. I would not be the professional I am today without these courses. In fact, my experiences in high school and college FCS have led me to accept a full-time FCS teacher position at Bloomington Jr. High School this fall.

As professions seek highly prepared workers and workers seek practicality and professional skills, courses that teach the skills Bill Flick outlined are essential. In order for more community members, particularly students, to know these classes are an option, we must do our part in promoting our classes and reducing the stigma associated with them. Say YES to FCS.

Dylan Toth, Normal

