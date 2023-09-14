Letters from the County Assessor’s Office have been mailed this month informing property owners how much their assessments have grown due to the annual state-applied tax multiplier. Most townships in the county are receiving record-high multipliers that reflect a “hot” real estate sales market during the past year.

Adding to that are a successful school tax referendum in B-N and a state-mandated airport authority tax for those in the outer regions of the county. In a word, already high property taxes will likely head much higher next year.

What ever happened to property tax relief in Illinois? Homestead and senior exemptions were raised for the Cook County area, but not downstate. The income limit for a senior freeze has been stuck at $65,000 since 2019. Lawmakers in Springfield constantly give themselves pay boosts for their part-time work. Sky high property taxes are a major reason for people to leave Illinois. No discussion and no end in sight. Seniors who have paid their taxes for decades risk losing their long-held homes if they become ill. The majority party in Springfield constantly brags how they “take care of the little guy”. No action here.

Property tax payers need to pay attention to how much their taxing bodies are asking for this fall when levies are set. Do not fall for “we kept the same tax rate”. This will allow a big windfall as they reap from a larger tax base. Actually, tax rates should be falling if taxing bodies do not increase the levies.

The big question here is, “how high is too high” when it comes to property taxes in Illinois? The answer is, not enough people seem to care, yet.

Carl Hinshaw, Heyworth