LETTER: Take flower, tree tour on ISU Quad

Recently, I was privileged to go on a flower and tree tour of the ISU Quad area of campus (part of the Fell Arboretum) with the Alpha Delta Kappa Sorority, which is comprised of current and retired teachers. Patrick Murphy, curator of ISU’s Arboretum educated us with his unique storytelling ability, about various trees that were used by pioneers to survive in primitive conditions. The species of trees in the nut grove were pointed out and discussed.

Did you know that there are two pecan trees in the grove?

We learned that Jesse Fell, a founding father of Normal, had a favorite tree – the Catalpa tree near Fell Hall, with its large leaves and long pods hanging down. Patrick Murphy kept our entire group in awe on an hour and a half tour teaching us about so many other things.

I grew up in Normal near the campus and graduated from ISU. In all these years I didn’t learn as much about the plants in that area as I did in my one hour tour with Patrick Murphy. Those who haven’t been fortunate to go on a tour with him don’t realize what they’ve missed.

Nancy Hobson, Normal

