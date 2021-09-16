LETTER: Take action against officials

I believe Alta Farms, developer of the wind farms around DeWitt County, should take legal and financial actions against the DeWitt County Board members who were responsible for illegal delays of building permits for 15 wind turbines. Legal actions should be pursued for just those illegal members of the board and not against the entire board or the county.

"Politicians" who step out of line for political and personal reasons in performing their civic responsibilities and duties must be held accountable and deliberately and extensively shown to be on the wrong side of not only the law but also of being unfit to serve their community. They are dangerous to a community and can cause significant expense to the taxpayers if and when costly legal actions are taken against the county