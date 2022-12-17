LETTER: Take a run at professional hockey

Bloomington City Council – Did you hear that the Peoria Riverman’s Civic Center lease is up, and that they’ll probably be leaving Peoria?
What an opportunity. Bringing an established, winning professional hockey team to Bloomington-Normal.
This week, it was announced that a $40 million sports complex is going to be built in Pekin. They’ve already contacted the Rivermen. As they haven’t even started building, I don’t see how the complex will be ready in September 2023.
Carpe diem. Seize the day.
Eric Reichter, Normal