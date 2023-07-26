On August 6, the Justice Committee will meet to vote on funding a SWAT team for McClean County. This new SWAT team would be in addition to the existing SWAT teams for Bloomington and Normal.

Sheriff Lane believes the only way to stop a school shooter is with a SWAT team, but SWAT teams and/or police almost never stop school shootings. The New York Times reported in 2022 that out of 433 cases, nearly every single school shooting is over before police get there. They arrive late, or worse, like in Uvalde: armed police sat outside the school while people died. They don’t even do in practice what pro-police folks claim police do.

More to the point: how many "critical incidents" have there been in McLean County that show a tremendous need for militarized police?

Funding yet another SWAT team will not make our communities more flourishing. Especially a SWAT team with no budget and an open-ended avenue to do whatever they want, "special assignments as approved by the Tactical Commander." The sheriff himself acknowledged there was no need for this in a local chapter meeting of the Libertarian Party, a SWAT team is just something he wanted.

There is no proven need for a SWAT team to exist for 365 days a year at millions and millions of dollars in money that could be spent on actual urgent resources for human beings who are living without dignity, in food and housing and healthcare insecurity.

School shootings are yet another excuse to pump money into the police industrial complex, but the risk is smaller than microscopic. If we truly cared, we’d address the socioeconomic conditions that make it so 12 children die a day from gun violence, instead of funding police who do not stop the violence.

Steven Lazaroff, Normal