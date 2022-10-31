LETTER Supreme Court no longer legitimate

All my adult life, I have respected the Supreme Court. I was confident that the decisions made by the justices were unbiased and researched by the members of the court. Then came Donald Trump, who managed to place three conservative judges, upending the balance and fairness of the court, and the ability of the court to make decisions based on the study of law and not the political and religious beliefs of these judges.

I agree with Judge Kagan when she says the Court is no longer legitimate or trustworthy. How could it be with a 6-3 majority of conservatives? In this country today, we have lost the ability to compromise.

How could we expect that the Court will do anything else except vote what is important to the conservatives? We can't. Like Chief Justice Kagan, I agree the Supreme Court is no longer legitimate.

Gretta Barclay, Normal