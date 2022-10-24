 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

People are also reading…

editor's pick

LETTER: Supporting Preston in 91st District

  • 0
Letter to the Editor

I plan on supporting Scott Preston for state representative in the 91st District. I have known Scott for many years, he is the thoughtful, pragmatic leader our community needs to represent us in Springfield. During his time on the Normal City Council, Scott has shown the ability to work with individuals across the political spectrum to deliver results for our community. Scott's drive to look past political agendas and focus on the community's needs is why he has my vote for state representative.

John Whitlow, Normal

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News