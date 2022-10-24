LETTER: Supporting Preston in 91st District

I plan on supporting Scott Preston for state representative in the 91st District. I have known Scott for many years, he is the thoughtful, pragmatic leader our community needs to represent us in Springfield. During his time on the Normal City Council, Scott has shown the ability to work with individuals across the political spectrum to deliver results for our community. Scott's drive to look past political agendas and focus on the community's needs is why he has my vote for state representative.
John Whitlow, Normal