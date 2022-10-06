 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
LETTER: Supporting Preston in 91st District

Letters to the Editor

As a 91st District voter, I am enthusiastically supporting Scott Preston for state representative.

Our community needs thoughtful, issue-focused representation in Springfield. Scott’s track record as a local councilman in Normal and a small business owner shows he’ll do just. His priorities of focusing on economic growth, fighting political corruption and supporting our law enforcement officials fit the needs of our district and state. We don’t need more fringe ideologies in government, we need problem solvers who put people’s needs first. Join me in supporting Scott Preston for state representative.

Ann Sullivan, Bloomington

