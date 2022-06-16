LETTER: Supporting McFarland for circuit judge

I support Judge Amy McFarland for election to Circuit Judge in the 11th Judicial Circuit. I practiced law in the 11th Judicial Circuit for over 36 years and I am very familiar with both candidates as a result. Judge McFarland has served as an Associate Judge for six years and has done an excellent job. During that time, Judge McFarland has been named the presiding judge of the family division, which is a testament to her considerable leadership and administrative abilities. It is very unusual for an associate judge to hold such a position, as this is usually reserved for circuit judges.

Her abilities have also been noticed statewide as Judge McFarland has been appointed by the Illinois Supreme Court to serve on the Illinois Courts COVID-19 operations task force and she is the acting co-chair of the Illinois Judicial College’s Guardian ad Litem Education Committee.

Judge Amy McFarland is endorsed by 14 retired circuit judges and she is the only candidate recommended by attorneys in the judicial advisory poll administered by the Illinois State Bar Association.

Beyond her local and statewide accolades, I personally can attest that she was always knowledgeable, prepared and fair when I appeared before her.

Judge McFarland is the only candidate with the necessary experience and expertise for the position of circuit judge.

Please join me in supporting Judge Amy McFarland for circuit judge in the Republican primary on June 28.

Helen Ogar, Hudson

